Pizza Hut has once again launched the promotional campaign that ensures everyone is a winner. Throughout August and September 2019 anyone dining at any Pizza Hut Malta restaurant and spends €10 or more will receive an envelope with a guaranteed gift.

The mechanics are easy. Dine at any Pizza Hut restaurant or order a takeaway or delivery on www.pizzahut.com.mt and you will receive a sealed envelope. Return to dine at Pizza Hut in October and November with your sealed envelope and the manager will open your envelope to reveal your prize.

“This year we have partnered with Forestals, our main sponsors for the campaign. We are proud to be giving away an iPhone XR, Sony TV, iRobot Roomba Vacuum Cleaner, Segway Electric Scooter, KitchenAid Mixer, and PlayStation Pro + game package,” said Pizza Hut marketing executive, Mikhail Schembri.

Apart from these grand prizes, Pizza Hut is also giving away Pepsi and Cisk Pitchers, meal vouchers and various other prizes.

Kurt Micallef, business manager at Food Chain Limited, added that: “Pizza Hut is happy to be rewarding customers for their loyalty to the brand through its promotional campaigns.”

Visit www.facebook.com/pizzahutmalta for full details and terms and conditions. Food Chain Limited, member of the Farsons Group, is operating franchisee for Pizza Hut Malta.