Li Sigrid Andersson was appointed as the new Finnish Education Minister two months ago by Prime Minister Antti Rinne following the general election held recently in the country. In this exclusive interview, Kenneth Vella discusses her new role and priorities.

Profile

• Born in Turku, Finland, on May 13, 1987 (aged 32);

• Leader of Left Alliance Party;

• Member of Finnish Parliament;

• Turku city councillor;

• Ex-chair of her party’s youth organisation.

Were you expecting to be appointed as the news Education Minister and what do you think of the role?

Before the election I had publicly stated that being appointed Education Minister would be my first preference if my party formed part of the new government. Needless to say, I am extremely happy about the appointment.

In Finland, the Education Minister is responsible for the most important public service – the education of children and young people. Whether it’s Finland’s future, well-being or employment, everything eventually depends on how well the education system works.

The Finnish education system has become an example of good practice for education systems worldwide. Hundreds of educators visit your country to learn more about it. Does this bring about greater responsibilities?

Having the opportunity to make Finland’s already strong education system even stronger is a real privilege. Our main guiding principles are equal access to education and high quality across the whole system. While being proud and content about our educational system’s success, it’s important to recognise that there’s always room for improvement.

We’re always willing to share our views on education and the reforms we’re implementing. I think the Finnish education system and its good practices can be easily adopted by other countries.

Finland is happy to share the knowledge we have in the field of education. We have a good number of educational institutions and companies that are doing wonderful work globally. They are willing to cooperate and assist in launching education reforms as well as capacity building at various levels, designing modern learning environments, developing teacher education or producing digital services for educational use. The wonderful thing about sharing is that it offers opportunities to learn for all involved parties.

Education was on your party’s agenda even before the recent elections. Why?

You cannot have an equal society without having equal education. That’s particularly true today with the rapid technological development and ever-increasing knowledge requirements of life at work. In Finland, the employment rate among people who have only attended primary school is roughly 40 per cent. This is why the government has set itself the goal of raising the level of education of the population as a whole. We see education as an investment that creates employment and prosperity for the future. A country like Finland can only survive in international competition through education and skilled population.

What major challenges does the Finnish education system and Finnish educators face today?

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects and study programmes have been decreasing in popularity in many countries across the world, and Finland is no exception. In order to remain an innovative, future-oriented country, it is important to make STEM more appealing, and we are currently trying to find ways to encourage young people, especially girls, to pursue careers in science and technology.

At the same time, the gap between boys’ and girls’ performance in basic education has been a topic of discussion for some time. While Finnish girls are very good at school, boys are not reaching equally high learning results. Boys are also more likely to drop out from school. We are studying the underlying reasons in order to find a solution to the problem.

The rapid change of society in general is creating significant pressure for the education system to ‘get with the times’. With rapid technological change, continuous learning is becoming ever more important. We must enable all Finns not only to learn at school but throughout their working life. As the world around us evolves at an ever-increasing pace, so must our pedagogical methods, learning and ways of thinking in schools. Digitalisation, new study-materials, updated curricula, and for example, phenomenon-based learning are some of the answers to this challenge.

What are your immediate and long-term plans for education?

Our new government values education and research very highly. In the 2020s, wellbeing and equality will continue to depend ever more on knowledge and skills. We must bring Finland’s level of education and competence back to the top of the world league. We will increase public investment in education. We aim to raise the educational level of the population as a whole, closing equality gaps and ensuring everyone has the possibility to have continuous learning and skills development. To raise the knowledge level of the whole Finnish population we’ll implement one of the largest improvements to our education system in recent years by extending the school-leaving age to 18 from the current 16. With this reform we’re aiming to ensure that every Finn completes at least up to upper secondary level. We will also implement a reform of continuous learning, to meet the people’s need for lifelong upskilling and reskilling in response to the rapid technological change.

Dr Kenneth Vella is headmaster of Mater Boni Consilii – St Joseph School, Paola. He is the international representative for the Mediterranean region of Learning Scoop Finland, an educational institution based in Tampere that specialises in courses, workshops and study tours for educators. He has faciliated visits to Finnish schools by Maltese educators in Church, State and independent schools. He also collaborates with Seppo Finland, ELE Finland OY and the Tampere University of Applied Sciences.