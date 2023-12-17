RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg has signed with sister club New York Red Bulls, the German club announced on Saturday.

The announcement was made just moments after Forsberg came off the bench to score the decisive goal in Leipzig’s 3-1 home win over Hoffenheim, which sent them up to third in the table.

“Everything has an end,” Forsberg told Sky. “I can barely believe it... I’ve experienced some great moments.”

Forsberg, 32, joined from Swedish side Malmo in 2015, when Leipzig were in the second division.

He has now played 324 games for the club, scoring 71 goals and winning back-to-back German Cups in 2022 and 2023.

