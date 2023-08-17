The Swedish Gambling Authority is fully committed to upholding the legal, safe, and dependable functioning of the gaming and gambling market in Sweden. Their utmost goal is to empower consumers with essential resources, enabling them to relish a fair gaming experience within a transparent and well-regulated gaming environment.

Inaugurated on January 1, 2019, the licenced online market in Sweden is relatively fresh in the realm of iGaming industry. Nevertheless, the authority has gained a reputation for effectively providing a legal framework and regulating the Swedish market.

In general, if you notice that a particular online casino holds a licence from the Swedish Gambling Authority, you can be confident that the casino is legitimate and complies with the law.

What is the Swedish casino licence?

The Swedish casino licence, also referred to as the Swedish gambling licence, is an official authorisation issued by the Swedish Gambling Authority (Spelinspektionen) that enables operators to legally offer various gambling services within Sweden.

Enacted as part of Sweden's updated gambling legislation on January 1, 2019, the licence serves the essential purpose of overseeing and managing the online gambling industry in the country. Its primary goal is to ensure the safety, fairness, and transparency of operations for both operators and players alike.

This comprehensive licence encompasses a wide array of gambling activities, such as online casinos, sports betting, lotteries, and betting exchanges. To be granted the licence, operators must adhere to rigorous criteria and demonstrate that they have implemented necessary measures to provide a secure and equitable gambling environment.

Spelinspektionen approves gaming licences

With the introduction of the new bill, the gambling sector in Sweden is now divided into six distinct licensing categories. These categories include State Owned, Public Purpose (covering various lotteries), Commercial Gambling Online, Betting, Land-based Commercial Gambling, and Cruise Ship Gambling.

The most remarkable alteration is the newfound chance for international applicants to participate in the licensing process for Commercial Gambling Online, Betting, and Land-based Commercial Gambling. This shift signifies a significant departure from the previous state-run monopoly on online gambling, opening up new avenues for competition and diversification in the industry.

To obtain licensing approval in Sweden, applicants must meet stringent criteria. Notably, their servers and business entity (or a representative) must be located within Sweden. However, the Swedish Gambling Authority does have the discretion to negotiate this requirement, provided they are granted "sufficient access" to the server remotely to ensure the operator's trustworthiness and adherence to fair play.

Keep an eye out for the logo of Spelinspektionen

Before deciding on an online casino operator to create an account with, it is essential to follow some general rules.

The first and most crucial point is to invest in a reliable brand. This means choosing an operator that possesses all the necessary licences and certifications to comply with the law. In the case of Swedish-regulated brands, they should have a logo indicating their compliance status. By adhering to these regulations, the casino guarantees a regulated, transparent, and above all, a safe and secure gaming environment for your enjoyment.

However, due to the stringent regulations in Sweden, numerous unlicenced casinos are operating within the country. While playing with such operators might appear advantageous at first, it is vital to recognise that your sensitive information may not be adequately protected, potentially leading to a negative and risky experience.

Therefore, look out for the official logo of Spelinspektionen to make sure you're with a compliant and safe site. To do so, you can visit a Swedish website with casino app reviews to find more information.

A list of requirements for a casino to operate in Sweden

To establish and run a casino in Sweden, operators must comply with a specific set of requirements and regulations mandated by the Swedish Gambling Authority. These measures are designed to create a gambling environment that is fair, transparent, and responsible for all players involved:

Licensing: Operators need to obtain specific licences corresponding to the type of gambling services they intend to offer. Legal Entity and Servers in Sweden: The casino operator or its representative must have a legally registered entity operating within Sweden. Age Verification: The casino must implement robust age verification measures, only age 18 and up, to prevent underage gambling. Responsible Gambling Measures: The operator must have effective responsible gambling tools in place to protect players and prevent problem gambling, such as setting deposit limits, cooling-off periods, self-exclusion options, and providing information on responsible gambling. Player Protection: The casino should prioritise player protection and data security, especially their personal and financial information. Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance: The operator is required to implement robust AML policies and procedures to effectively deter any potential exploitation of the casino for money laundering or other illicit gambling activities. Game Fairness and Transparency: This entails utilising certified random number generators (RNGs) to ensure the unpredictability of outcomes and guaranteeing that game results are not subject to manipulation. Financial Stability: The operator should demonstrate financial stability and provide evidence of sufficient funds to operate the casino and cover potential player winnings.

Failure to meet these criteria may result in penalties, fines, or the revocation of the operator's licence.

Why choose a casino with a Swedish licence

Choosing a casino with a Swedish licence provides the assurance of a highly regulated and trustworthy online gambling environment. The Swedish Gambling Authority rigorously evaluates and grants licences to operators that meet strict criteria.

By selecting a licenced casino, players can have confidence in the operator's legitimacy and adherence to industry standards. Swedish licenced casinos prioritise player protection and promote responsible gambling.

They offer various tools and resources to help players maintain control over their gambling activities. Swedish licenced casinos are required to ensure transparency and fairness in their games. Players can trust that the casino games offered are fair and unbiased, providing an authentic gambling experience.

Register, login and transactions

Swedish licensed casinos typically offer a user-friendly and straightforward registration process. Players can sign up with ease by providing the required information, which is usually completed in a few simple steps. The process may involve identity verification to comply with legal requirements and prevent underage gambling.

Security is of utmost importance in Swedish licenced casinos. They employ robust encryption and authentication measures to protect user accounts from unauthorised access. Players can enjoy peace of mind knowing that their personal and financial information is safeguarded.

Swedish licensed casinos offer a variety of secure payment options for deposits and withdrawals. These casinos partner with reputable payment providers, ensuring that financial transactions are protected and processed efficiently. Players can conduct their transactions confidently, knowing that their funds are handled securely.

Gambling limits

Swedish licensed casinos empower players to set deposit limits on their accounts. By doing so, players can control the amount of money they spend on gambling activities within a specified timeframe. This feature helps players stay within their budget and prevents excessive gambling.

In addition to limits, Swedish licenced casinos also offer cooling-off periods and self-exclusion options. Players can choose to take a break from gambling for a specific period or self-exclude themselves permanently. These tools are designed to support responsible gambling behaviour and provide assistance to players who may be experiencing difficulties with their gambling habits.

Bonus rules with the Swedish licence

The Swedish Gambling Act regulates the bonus rules for online casinos operating with a Swedish licence, which is aimed at promoting responsible gambling and protecting players from excessive incentives that may lead to problem gambling. Here are some common bonus rules:

Bonus Limit: The maximum bonus amount that an online casino can offer is capped at 100 SEK (Swedish Krona). Casinos are not allowed to offer higher bonuses than this amount.

The maximum bonus amount that an online casino can offer is capped at 100 SEK (Swedish Krona). Casinos are not allowed to offer higher bonuses than this amount. No Ongoing Bonuses: Online casinos with a Swedish licence are not permitted to offer ongoing bonuses or promotions to players. Ongoing promotions, such as reload bonuses, loyalty bonuses, or daily/weekly offers, are not allowed.

Online casinos with a Swedish licence are not permitted to offer ongoing bonuses or promotions to players. Ongoing promotions, such as reload bonuses, loyalty bonuses, or daily/weekly offers, are not allowed. Time-Limited Bonuses: Bonuses should have an expiration date, and they must be valid for a specific period. After the bonus period is over, the bonus should expire and no longer be available for use.

Bonuses should have an expiration date, and they must be valid for a specific period. After the bonus period is over, the bonus should expire and no longer be available for use. Wagering Requirements: Any bonus offered must have clear and fair wagering requirements. The wagering requirements indicate the number of times a player needs to wager the bonus amount before they can withdraw any winnings associated with the bonus.

Any bonus offered must have clear and fair wagering requirements. The wagering requirements indicate the number of times a player needs to wager the bonus amount before they can withdraw any winnings associated with the bonus. Clear Terms and Conditions: Online casinos must provide clear and transparent terms and conditions for their bonuses. Players should be able to easily access and understand the rules governing the use of bonuses.

Online casinos must provide clear and transparent terms and conditions for their bonuses. Players should be able to easily access and understand the rules governing the use of bonuses. No Use of Gamification: Casinos are prohibited from using gamification elements, such as progress bars, missions, or achievements, to incentivise players to claim bonuses or engage in gambling activities.

One bonus per licence

The requirement to offer only one welcome bonus per player is part of the regulations imposed by the Swedish Gambling Authority.

A welcome bonus is a promotional offer given to new players who register and make their first deposit at an online casino. It is a common marketing strategy used by casinos to attract new customers and provide them with an incentive to try out the casino's games.

With the Swedish licence, online casinos are allowed to offer only one welcome bonus per player account. This means that a player can claim a welcome bonus only once, usually upon their first deposit or registration.

How to tell if an online casino has a Swedish licence?

To determine if an online casino has a Swedish licence, there are multiple ways to check. For instance, most online casinos display their licences and regulatory information on their website's homepage or in the footer section. Look for logos or text indicating that the casino is licenced and regulated by the Swedish Gambling Authority.

The casino's terms and conditions often contain information about the licensing and regulatory authority. Look for sections that mention the casino's licensing information, including the licence number and the name of the regulatory body.

If you cannot find licensing information on the casino's website, reach out to their customer support team. Ask them directly if the casino holds a Swedish licence and request any relevant details.

Responsible gambling

The Swedish Gambling Authority promotes responsible gambling through various licensing regulations and requirements. Their approach is aimed at safeguarding players and reducing the risks associated with problem gambling.

To obtain and maintain a Swedish licence, online casinos must implement player protection measures. These measures may include self-exclusion options, cooling-off periods, and the ability for players to set depositing limits. These tools empower players to control their gambling activities and prevent excessive or impulsive betting.

Licensed operators are required to provide information about responsible gambling on their websites. This includes details about problem gambling behaviours, how to identify and address them, and resources for seeking help or support if needed.

Trends for new online casinos

New online casinos were focusing on providing a seamless and user-friendly mobile gaming experience. With an increasing number of players accessing casinos through their smartphones and tablets, mobile optimisation became a priority.

New casinos were incorporating gamification elements into their platforms, such as missions, achievements, and rewards. These features aimed to enhance player engagement and loyalty by offering incentives for regular play.

Swedish players value efficient and secure payment methods. New casinos were offering a variety of payment options, including instant bank transfers and mobile payment solutions, to cater to the preferences of their users.

How safe is it to play on an online casino with the Swedish licence?

Playing on an online casino with a licence generally provides a higher level of safety and security for players compared to unlicenced or offshore operators. The Swedish Gambling Authority regulates and oversees licensed casinos, ensuring they adhere to strict guidelines to protect players' interests.

However, it's essential to remember that while a licence offers a higher level of safety, no online casino is entirely risk-free. Players should always exercise caution and follow responsible gambling practices, such as setting limits on deposits and losses, taking breaks from gambling, and seeking help if they believe they may have a gambling problem.

Tax-free withdrawals

Tax-free withdrawals are applicable for players in Sweden when they withdrew their winnings from licensed casinos. The tax regulations in Sweden stipulated that any winnings from gambling at licenced operators were exempt from taxation.

Before the introduction of the new gambling act in 2019, players were required to pay taxes on their gambling winnings in Sweden. However, with the new regulations, licenced operators are responsible for paying taxes on their gross gambling revenue, and players are no longer subject to individual taxation on their winnings.

