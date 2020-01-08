The country will soon have a new Prime Minister but everything will remain the same, Opposition leader Adrian Delia said on Wednesday.

Interviewed on Net, Dr Delia said candidate Robert Abela, the legal adviser of the most corrupt Prime Minister in Maltese history, was describing himself as the “candidate of continuity” and would not change any member of cabinet’s position.

Candidate Chris Fearne, on the other hand, was the right-hand man of county’s most corrupt Prime Minister. In the Prime Minister’s last days he gave him his unconditional support.

Dr Fearne had admitted some days ago that the damage done to the country was nearly irreparable while Dr Abela admitted he did not like a number of things. They were, however, not coming up with any solutions. They were unprepared.

On the Egrant inquiry, the PN leader said that its publication had been important first and foremost on a point of principle. The people deserved to know the truth.

He noted that a Constitutional Appeal’s Court, had, for first time in Maltese history declared that the Attorney General had breached the Constitution, the European Convention for Human Rights, and the rights of Opposition leader. For this alone, he should have resigned. The AG’s position, Dr Delia said, was no longer tenable.

On Nexia BT’s Karl Cini, Dr Delia said that after he filed a report calling on the police to investigate him, the police issued a statement saying they were. The new prime minister now had to ensure that the police did their duty.

The PN leader said that the government was a complete failure in the energy sector. It had the most polluted air in the European Union and would not be reaching its alternative energy targets.