Gran Turismo isn’t just one of the biggest racing game franchises of all time, it’s arguably one of the biggest gaming franchises full stop.

It’s no surprise, then, that the internet has been going wild for Sony’s latest ‘State of Play’ event, which has highlighted everything fans of the series can expect from Gran Turismo 7 ahead of its release on PlayStation 5 on March 4.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gran Turismo 7.

Over 400 cars and 34 tracks

In racing games, content is king, and having a huge number of cars and tracks to choose from is a great way to stand out from competitors. Historically, Gran Turismo had a ludicrous number of car options, with umpteen special variations of each Japanese enthusiast car.

That might be a thing of the past, but GT7 still has an excellent selection of cars, with over 400 vehicles from more than 60 automotive brands. The track list has 34 locations around the world with 97 layouts, with a mix of real-world circuits and fictional creations from previous games.

