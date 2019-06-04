Wimbledon has arrived, and Yobetit.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Championships.

The world’s most famous tennis tournament brings top stars to London’s grass courts. Defending singles champions Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber will be determined to hang onto their crowns, but there is stiff competition this year.

Wimbledon 2019 began on July 1 and will be held at the All England Club in SW19. After a fortnight of competition, things end with the women’s final on Saturday, July 13, and the men's final on Sunday, July 14.

The winner of the Ladies' Singles and the winner of the Gentlemen's Singles will not be going home short-changed. Last year, the winners of Men’s and Women’s singles titles won a staggering £2.25 million each.

Novak Djokavic, who holds four Grand Slams, is as always a player to watch. If Andy Murray is fit to play, it will be interesting to see how far he will propel after winning Queen’s doubles with Feliciano Lopez. Murray is playing great, as well as he ever played consistently. Britain’s number three Kyle Edmund is also worth watching.

Over on the women’s side, Serena Williams will be feeling the pressure of being so close to Steffi Graf’s 22-title record. Meanwhile, Garbiñe Muguruza is a potential women’s winner, and could be next big name. Jo Konta is also playing very well, and has gone up the ranks very quickly. She’s fascinating to watch and has a great head on her shoulders.

Full list of Wimbledon 2019 wildcards

Men’s singles

Marcos Baghdatis (CYP)

Jay Clarke (GBR)

Paul Jubb (GBR)

James Ward (GBR)

Ladies’ singles

Harriet Dart (GBR)

Katie Swan (GBR)

Iga Swiatek (POL)

Heather Watson (GBR)

Men’s doubles

Liam Broady (GBR) and Scott Clayton (GBR)

Jay Clarke (GBR) and James Ward (GBR)

Daniel Evans (GBR) and Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)

Lleyton Hewitt (AUS) and Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Ken Skupsi (GBR) and John-Patrick Smith (AUS)

Ladies’ doubles

Naiktha Bains (GBR) and Naomi Broady (GBR)

Freya Christie (GBR) and Katie Swan (GBR)

Harriet Dart (GBR) and Katy Dunne (GBR)

Sarah Beth Grey (GBR) and Eden Silva (GBR)