A property rental agency has reached out to dozens of migrants forced out of Malta’s biggest open centre in a bid to help them find a new place to stay.

About 30 migrants left Ħal Far Tent Village with their belongings on Saturday afternoon after receiving a letter from the authorities a few weeks ago giving them a month to find alternative accommodation.

Dozens of migrants rescued last year are being evicted from reception centres as the authorities make way for the possibility of further arrivals.

The Ħal Far reception facilities had been offered to those in need for between nine to 12 months.

May Malimi, the injured teenager who survived a hit-and-run incident six months ago, was relieved to hear from an AWAS officer on Friday that he would be allowed to stay.

But many within the group being evicted told Times of Malta they were not sure where they would go.

Some said they would try the temporary homeless shelters, a handful reported that they had found a room to stay and a group of six said they were hoping to rent a house they were to view yesterday afternoon with rental agency Quicklets.

I really understood their desperation

This was the second time in the last two weeks that the company has taken migrants within the evicted group to view a possible place to stay. “We will help where we can,” said Quicklets owner Steve Mercieca.

When he found out that a large group of those in Ħal Far Tent Village were facing homelessness, he tasked his agents with finding landlords willing to rent out properties to big groups. The company will not be charging any commission. “One owner was already aware of the situation from the news and was very willing to help,” said Mr Mercieca.

Daniel Cutajar, the real estate agent who showed the group of six migrants the house yesterday, said: “The experience was eye-opening. I really understood their desperation.”

He said he showed the group a property that consisted of one bedroom with six beds.

Not everyone would be happy with renting out a house like that, he explained, but considering their limited budget, they would not be able to find much better.

Contacted by Times of Malta, one of the migrants within the group, Idris Abdallah, expressed relief that they had possibly found a place.

“Tomorrow we go and pay the money and I am very happy,” he said.

Where can they go?

On Friday evening, NGO Ħal Far Outreach (HFO) handed out a flier outlining shelters and agencies that migrants could call on if they were homeless. With the help of various NGOs, the flier was distributed outside Ħal Far Tent Village to the migrants facing homelessness.A spokesperson for HFO, Marloes Arbouw, said the problem with the emergency homeless shelters was the limited beds available.

“They work on a first-come-first-served basis and there is nothing to guarantee a migrant will be given a spot,” she said.

Fr Dionisius Mintoff, who offers accommodation to asylum seekers and refugees at the Peacelab in Ħal Far, said yesterday that, since the eviction notices were handed out, he has received numerous requests for beds.

However, the octogenarian priest was accommodating 54 migrants in rooms intended for 20 and appealed to other institutions to help out.

Migrant with heart condition

There was confusion yesterday over whether a migrant with a heart condition would be exempt from being evicted.

NGOs had been assured that vulnerable people such as Kone Amara, whose heart problem prevents him from working, would be allowed to stay.

However, on the afternoon of the day he was meant to be evicted, Mr Amara told Times of Malta that no one had as yet contacted him to tell him that his ‘termination of services agreement’ no longer stands.