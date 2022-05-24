Pass, Pass f’Lourdes u fil-madwar – ġabra ta’ tagħrif u esperjenzi is the name of my new book that entails just about every aspect of the spiritual experience that is Lourdes. This quaint old town tucked away in the foothills of the Pyrenees mountains has, over the years, won worldwide renown for its aura of mysticism. A place where the impossible becomes possible through the power of prayer.

I believe this book may be of manifest importance not only to those seasoned travellers who have already experienced Lourdes at first hand but also for others – devout and not so devout – who are interested in exploring every facet of a unique spiritual sojourn which will live long in the memory.

Furthermore, I hope this publication may provide a trip down memory lane for some while providing useful information to others who may be deciding on visiting Lourdes for the first time. And while the Sanctuary of our Lady of Lourdes is world-famous for its miraculous powers of healing one may also be pleasantly surprised to discover the magic of the town itself. With this in mind it is also pertinent to point out that no less than 6,412 Maltese and Gozitans, on average, have visited Lourdes each year between 2010 and 2019.

Indeed, Lourdes is not lacking with regards to special attractions – in fact the picturesque setting of this thriving town may come as a surprise to whoever isn’t acquainted with the location and its surroundings. It is indeed a veritable jewel of a place not to mention an ideal hub from where to travel to other locations in the Southwest Region of France. The book has been published in A6 form (pretty compact as a travelling companion) with the relevant information about Lourdes spread over six chapters. Pass, Pass f’Lourdes u fil-madwar – ġabra ta’ tagħrif u esperjenzi is 334 pages long – some of which provide an overview of Lourdes and its world-famous Sanctuary as well as other places of interest.

The publication also delves into peoples’ highly personalised takes on the Lourdes experience – with a special nod to the highly-charged spiritual aura within the Sanctuary dedicated to Our Lady and its surroundings. Pass, Pass f’Lourdes u fil-madwar – ġabra ta’ tagħrif u esperjenzi is also a treasure-trove of information regarding places of interest in the vicinity and where one can glean some useful pointers regarding a wide list of excursions that may take you well outside the region itself. Moreover, I have thought it fit to include my own personal experiences as a designated tour guide. Suffice to say that - over a span of 34 years - I’ve helped countless Maltese and Gozitans to partake in the captivating experience that is Lourdes and which I highly recommend to all.

This new publication also includes an in-depth evaluation of Saint Bernadette and her influence on the devout as well as the appearances of the Virgin Mary in Lourdes which are still being whispered about in hushed tones to this day. Other information regards the celebration of mass, the Holy Rosary and the Way of the Cross on Mount Calvary.

Pass, Pass f'Lourdes u fil-madwar – ġabra ta' tagħrif u esperjenzi is a limited-edited publication that will be ready for public consumption towards the end of this month and one may order a copy for €10 together with an additional €2.25 for postal service. A world-famous shrine which – throughout the pandemic – has registered some stunning losses equivalent to €8 million and which has subsequently been left with a gaping hole in its finances.

