Evolution Malta has implemented a sustainability initiative in tandem with Wave of Change by inviting Neil Agius to their offices to speak about the importance of sustainability and environmental protection in Malta. Evolution took its commitment to the next level, by crafting eco-friendly Christmas bags with PET bottles which were well received.

Dr Vanessa Borg, Head of HR at Evolution Malta commented: “Climate change, environmental protection and sustainability are at the heart of our operations. We believe that Neil Agius embodies our sustainability initiatives and supporting Wave of Change is just one drop in the ocean.

"Evolution’s commitment to environmental initiatives will continue to grow as we believe in making the world a better place as we now head into the new year. We’ve already implemented a no paper policy, eco-friendly office equipment & more within the workplace to support these initiatives.”

