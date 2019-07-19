The Maltese French Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with DF Advocates, is organising a half-day forum on Wednesday, September 11 from 9am to 1pm at the Grand Hotel Excelsior, Floriana.

The forum, entitled ‘The evolution of the banking industry: strengths and challenges’, will focus on the regulatory challenges faced by the banking industry, the industry’s view of the ease of banking in Malta, the capital markets as an alternative and the role that technology plays on banking.

The forum will also include a professional panel discussion, featuring Finance Malta chairman Kenneth Farrugia, Marianne Scicluna, chief officer supervision at MFSA, Nick Calamatta from Calamatta Cuschieri, Mark Scicluna Bartoli from Bank of Valletta and Roderick Psaila from Laskaris Finance. The discussion will be moderated by Jean C. Farrugia and a networking lunch will follow.

Participation can be reserved through the Maltese French Chamber of Commerce administrative office on 7963 2263/2291 4502. Registration fee is €50. Registered MFCC members are considered as complimentary delegates.