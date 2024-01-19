Last December, Evolution, a leading provider in the iGaming industry, spread warmth and compassion by organising a donation drive in support of MSPCA, Malta’s largest animal welfare organisation. The initiative was part of Evolution's ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community engagement.

Evolution recognizes the importance of giving back to the community, especially to those who cannot speak for themselves. By partnering with the MSPCA, an organisation dedicated to the welfare of animals, Evolution aims to make a positive impact on the lives of countless animals in need.

Throughout the month of December, Evolution employees were encouraged to participate in the donation drive by contributing pet supplies, food, blankets, toys, and other essential items. The collected donations were delivered to the MSPCA on [date], where they were distributed to support the well-being of animals awaiting adoption or in need of care.

Evolution's commitment to corporate social responsibility extends beyond business success to actively making a difference in the communities where it operates. By organising this donation drive, the company not only demonstrated its dedication to animal welfare but also aimed at inspiring others to join in the spirit of giving during the holiday season.

"Evolution believes in the power of collective action and the positive impact it can have on the community. We are thrilled to partner with MSPCA to support their incredible work in caring for animals in need. This donation drive aligns with our values of compassion and responsibility, and we encourage everyone to contribute to this worthy cause," said Dr Vanessa Borg, Head of HR at Evolution.