We have all heard of how obesity is a major problem not just in Malta, but in the whole wide world. Cardiologists and many other health professionals state how one out of every five deaths in Malta have risks related to cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks or diabetes.

Yet, Evolve Endurance Club together with the support of AQA Capital Ltd. wanted to create and impose awareness about this.

AQA Capital Ltd has always worked in Malta with the aim of improving the well-being of all the stakeholders. It was until then that the two join forces for this common goal, therefore the Obesity Training Program was created.

Evolve Endurance Club is a non-profit making organization committed to the overall health and well-being of those who engage in physical activity. Our club endeavours to promote endurance, athletics and any other form of physical activity with the focus being the mental, physical and social well-being of its registered members.

