Former Manchester United and France defender Patrice Evra has said he was sexually abused as a teenager.

In an interview to publicise his new autobiography, Evra told The Times on Friday the abuse took place when he was a 13-year-old schoolboy.

The now 40-year-old Evra said that far more difficult than detailing the abuse in his autobiography or speaking about it an interview, was telling his mother for the first time.

“Of course, she was devastated,” he told The Times. “It was a tough moment for me. I have still to tell a few of my brothers and sisters and close friends.”

Evra said he had decided to make a public revelation in order to help children who may be in a similar situation.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta