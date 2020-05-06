Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing has revealed two Olympic gold medals and a college basketball championship ring were stolen during a burglary at his home several years ago.

In an interview with the syndicated "Dan Patrick Show" radio and television program, Ewing said the gold he won as part of the 1992 "Dream Team" was among the items stolen.

"My house got broken into in New York at one point and they stole my medals," Ewing said.

Ewing's 1984 Olympic gold medal and his NCAA championship ring won with Georgetown were also stolen.

Ewing, who is now Georgetown's head coach, said he recovered his college championship ring when it was put up for sale on eBay.

Ewing said he later obtained replacement gold medals after calling USA Basketball director Jerry Colangelo.

"He took care of me," Ewing said of Colangelo. "He's a great guy."

Ewing said he believed his house had been deliberately targeted for burglary.

"Sometimes it sucks to be well-known," Ewing said.

Ewing played 17 seasons in the NBA, mostly for the New York Knicks, earning 11 All-Star selections.