Australian Joe Montemurro has been appointed head coach of the Juventus women’s team, the Italian club announced on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old, who left the Arsenal women’s team last month, will take over the Italian champions on July 1.

Montemurro joined the Gunners in November 2017 having previously coached Melbourne City Women, winning the League Cup in 2018, and the Women’s Super League title for the first time in seven years in 2019.

