Brazilian star Paulinho has left Guangzhou FC by mutual consent after failing to return for the start of the Chinese Super League season.

The former Barcelona midfielder, who has been described as the best foreign player in Chinese Super League history, leaves the Fabio Cannavaro-coached club having made 176 appearances and scored 74 goals across two successful stints at Guangzhou.

He missed the season’s kick-off in April unable to return because of China’s strict coronavirus entry requirements and has remained stuck in Brazil.

