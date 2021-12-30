French Ligue 1 side Monaco have sacked coach Niko Kovac, a source close to the club told AFP on Thursday.

Former Bayern Munich boss Kovac took over the under-performing French side from Robert Moreno in July 2020 on a three-year contract with the option of a further season.

Kovac, 50, was told of the decision by the club’s board late on Thursday.

The Principality side finished third last season but were eliminated in the Champions League’s qualifiers and are sixth in the French table, 17 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Kovac took Monaco to May’s French Cup final, where they lost to PSG and they started this season with three defeats in their opening six league games.

