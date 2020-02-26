Former Bank of Valletta chief executive, Mario Mallia, 59, has died, just a few months after retiring.

He had been appointed as the bank’s chief executive officer in January 2016 after having occupied various other executive roles at the bank, including those of chief finance officer, chief risk officer and chief operations officer. He stepped down in December last year.

He received his education at De La Salle College and held a Master of Arts degree from the University of Malta. He was a Certified Public Accountant by profession and was a Fellow of the Malta Institute of Accountants.

He is survived by his wife Rosette, and children, Daniela and Bernard.