Struggling English Championship club Derby on Tuesday announced the appointment of former manager and ex-England boss Steve McClaren as technical director.

McClaren, 59, who had two spells as Derby manager, has returned to Pride Park following an agreement between owner Mel Morris and Derventio Holdings, who are set to complete a takeover of the club.

“Steve McClaren has agreed a contract to act as an advisor to the board with immediate effect,” said a statement on Derby’s official website.

“In this capacity he will assume the role and duties of both advisor and technical director, a position which has been identified by agreement between Mel Morris and Derventio Holdings as important to the future of the club.”

Derby chief executive Stephen Pearce said McClaren’s experience would be “invaluable” at the club, rooted at the bottom of the second-tier Championship.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta