Former European Cup winner Wolfgang Rolff is currently headlining a camp for several free agent players from across the world in Malta.

Organised by Scouting Connection and Soccerscouting Benelux, in collaboration with Challenge League side Żejtun Corinthians and KSi Malta, this camp gathered foreign players for an intensive week of training sessions and friendlies under the coaching guidance of former Hamburg player Rolff.

Rolff, who was part of Hamburg’s 1982-83 side that upset Juventus in Athens to clinch the European Cup, is surely an asset for this camp given the experience that he can provide to the players.

“The camp, organised by Erik Matsinger, is a very good idea because it helps these players without clubs to showcase themselves in an organised structure with daily training sessions and also friendly games,” Rolff told the Times of Malta.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta