Ex-Formula 1 driver Jean Alesi faces a 2023 court appearance after blowing up his brother-in-law’s window with a firecracker in what the former driver called a “bad joke”, AFP learned from the prosecutor’s office on Tuesday.

Alesi, 57, will be tried at the Nimes magistrate’s court “for damaging the property of others by a means dangerous to people, committed in the context of a family conflict”, the local public prosecutor Eric Maurel told AFP.

Maurel added that Alesi’s son will also be prosecuted for complicity in the incident.

The two were allowed to leave Avignon police station where they had been held in custody since Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in Villeneuve-les-Avignon where the 57-year-old former Ferrari driver resides.

The police had been called Sunday around 10pm local time by neighbours, concerned about the sound of an explosion.

