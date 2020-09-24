Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi has shown “signs of interaction” as the Paralympic champion remains in semi-intensive care after an horrific road accident, doctors said on Thursday.
In a statement, the San Raffaele hospital in Milan said the 53-year-old “responds with transient and initial signs of interaction with the environment” to visual and acoustic stimuli.
