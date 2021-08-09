Sepp Blatter, the former world football chief, arrived on Monday for final hearings with a Swiss prosecutor in a fraud probe surrounding a 2011 FIFA payment to Michel Platini.

Former FIFA president Blatter, 85, is being investigated over a two million Swiss franc ($2.2 million, 1.85 million euro) payment to Platini, who was then in charge of European football’s governing body UEFA.

“This morning, Mr. Blatter went for his hearing at the federal prosecutor’s office in Zurich,” Blatter’s spokesman Thomas Renggli told AFP.

The final hearing in the investigation was postponed to August due to the retired Swiss football administrator’s poor health.

