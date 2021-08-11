Former world football chief Sepp Blatter remains “optimistic” Wednesday, his spokesman said, as he faces a fourth day of questioning by a Swiss prosecutor investigating a suspect FIFA payment to Michel Platini.

FIFA’s ex-president Blatter is being investigated over a two million Swiss franc ($2.2 million, 1.85 million euro) payment in 2011 to Platini, who was then in charge of European football’s governing body UEFA.

In final hearings in the investigation, Blatter has met with a federal prosecutor from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Switzerland for three consecutive days in Zurich, where FIFA has its headquarters.

Due to Blatter’s fragile health, he can only stay at the hearing venue for a couple of hours maximum at a time.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta