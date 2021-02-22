Former Germany and Real Madrid footballer Christoph Metzelder will go on trial from April over charges of distributing child pornography, a German court announced Monday.

“In the criminal proceedings against Christoph Metzelder, the court has admitted the state prosecutors’ charges,” said the court in a statement, adding that the trial would begin on April 29.

Metzelder, 40, is charged in 29 cases with distribution and in one case with possession of child pornography, the court said.

