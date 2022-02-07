Retired goalkeeper Reginald Cini has left the intensive therapy unit of a Sicilian hospital where he was being treated for an unspecified respiratory illness, family members have confirmed.

Cini’s daughter, model and Miss Universe Malta Jade Cini, confirmed in a Facebook post on Monday that her father, known as Reggie, was out of the ITU and recovering well.

In a post shared with friends on his own profile, Reggie Cini said that despite facing slim chances he had persevered through his illness.

“I only had a five per cent chance of staying in the game, but I always play it all the way,” Cini said.

“Thank you all for wishing me a fast recovery and for your prayers.”

“Now the rehab starts. Privacy will be appreciated,” he added.

Cini’s daughter initially made her father’s illness public in January when she said he was being treated for respiratory issues and asked for her followers to keep him in their prayers and that while “things didn’t seem promising” she had “faith in a fighter like him”.

On Monday, after 28 days of “constant worry”, she finally had some good news to share.

“Keep him in your prayers as I will so he recovers fast and gets back to his loving family.”

The footballer’s son Yenz Cini also confirmed that his father was doing better after the prolonged illness.

“Earlier last week we got the news that dad was up and out of ICU and responding well,” he said.

“I thank everyone for their prayers and messages towards interest in dad’s situation which I appreciate a lot.”

A 51-year-old Valletta native, Reggie Cini presently lives in Sicily.

He was active as a goalkeeper in local football between 1988 and 2003, having played with Valletta, Sliema Wanderers and Marsaxlokk. He played 26 times for Malta’s national team between 1989 and 1997 and was part of a team that won six Maltese Premier League titles while playing for Valletta.

In social media posts in the past, he has been critical of some COVID-19 measures including mask mandates and the drive to get people vaccinated.

Well-wishers welcomed the news of Cini’s recovery. Valletta’s football rivals Floriana even hung a banner saying 'Get Well Soon Reggie' on their stands during match days in a show of support.