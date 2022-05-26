Former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone was arrested at an airport in Brazil when security officers found an unlicensed handgun in his luggage, but released shortly after on bail, media reports and police said Thursday.

The 91-year-old British magnate was detained Wednesday night on his way to board a flight at Viracopos International Airport outside Sao Paulo, local media reported.

Police did not confirm Ecclestone’s arrest, but said an unnamed “businessman” had been detained after officers found a silver .32-caliber L.W. Seecamp pistol in his luggage during security screening.

The gun was unloaded and did not have a magazine, police said in a statement.

