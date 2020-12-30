Raymond Domenech’s first training session at Ligue 1 club Nantes Wednesday was marred by a band of supporters playing circus music with a ‘ringmaster’ taking aim at the former France coach and club owner Waldemar Kita, and comparing players to goats.
An onlooking Domenech, who has signed a six-month contract with Nantes for his first job since the fiasco at the 2010 World Cup, had taken a back seat to allow club trainer Cyril Moine to put the players through their paces.
