A distinguished football career has seen him set foot all over the world and now, Djibril Cisse wants to relive those moments blasting the music behind the decks as a DJ.

His passion for music and his affection for the people inspired Cisse to trade the football shoes for a career as DJ and he is thrilled about his new journey.

His new music career has already earned him important platforms like doing warm-up music in a Mariah Carey show in Paris or rocking the scene in a prestigious event in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

He was speaking to the Times of Malta during his participation at Sigma Europe as the brand ambassador of Betiton (https://betiton.com/sport/), a betting company that has a strong market in sports.

It was Cisse’s first-ever trip to our shores as he was not part of the French selections that played against Malta in international matches in 2002 and 2003.

