Former French rugby international Christophe Dominici has been found dead at the age of 48 in a park near Paris, police said Tuesday.
Dominici, who played 67 times for France, was seen by a witness jumping from the roof of a disused building in the Saint-Cloud park, police said.
The diminutive Dominici — he was 1.72m and 82kg — scored 25 tries in 67 Tests for France, including eight tries across three World Cups.
He had a deceptive change of pace and a shimmy that could lose and confuse defenders.
His most celebrated moment came in the 1999 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand when his second-half try, grabbing a bouncing ball one-handed and then skating down the left touchline, put the French ahead as they reached the final with a remarkable comeback.
Dominici enjoyed a glittering club career, first with Toulon in southeast France, where he was born, and then at Paris-based Stade Francais with whom he won the French championship five times.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us