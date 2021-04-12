Ex-Italy rugby captain Massimo Cuttitta has died from Covid-19 complications, the Italian rugby federation (FIR) announced on Sunday. He was 54.

“It was with the deepest dismay that the Italian Rugby Federation and the entire national rugby movement learned of the untimely death of Massimo Cuttitta,” the FIR said in a statement.

A prop, Cuttitta played for Italy 70 times between 1990 and 2000, including 22 with the captain’s armband.

