The Maltese football community was on Friday shocked by the news of the death of former Luxol St Andrews president Paul Falzon. He was aged 73.

The Malta Football Association issued a statement to pay tribute to the long-time football administrator.

“The Malta Football Association is mourning the death of Paul Falzon who passed away today, aged 73,” the statement said.

“Falzon dedicated most of his life to sports, both as an athlete and administrator. A prominent waterpolo goalkeeper in his prime, Falzon is synonymous with St Andrews FC.

“For over two decades, Falzon served as president of St Andrews, also representing the club in the Council of the Malta Football Association. He also formed part of the Association’s Executive Committee, a post he occupied until the end of last season when health issues forced him to take a step back.”

MFA president Bjorn Vassallo paid tribute to Falzon’s contribution to the Beautiful Game.

“We are all deeply saddened by the news that our friend and colleague Paul Falzon has passed away,” Vassallo said.

“Paul’s contribution to football is mirrored in the progress made by his club, St Andrews throughout the years, both on and off the field, while at national level, he was a member of the Malta FA Council and Executive Committee.

“Above all, Paul was a great character, loved by all those who knew him. He will be badly missed.”

The Malta FA extends its profound condolences to the family and relatives of Paul Falzon at this sad time.

The Luxol St Andrews Futsal Club also saluted their long-time president.

“Words may not suffice to express the heartfelt sorrow that all at Luxol Futsal feel for the passing of Mr Paul Falzon, Founder and Honorary President of Luxol Sports Club. We wish to send our condolences to Jason Falzon and family,” the statement said.

During his life, Falzon also was a top-notch waterpolo goalkeeper and was on the books of Valletta Waterpolo Club who also expressed their sorrow at the news of his passing.