Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson says he is “grateful for the three years extra” he has had after suffering a brain haemorrhage in 2018, revealing he had been “terrified” of losing his memory.

The 79-year-old Scot was speaking to the BBC ahead of the release of “Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In”, a documentary directed by his son Jason.

Ferguson, who won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns as United boss, said having such a narrow escape had changed his outlook on life.

“Probably not taking things too seriously in terms of knowing that you’re vulnerable… if I go tomorrow I’ll be grateful for three years extra I had,” he said.

