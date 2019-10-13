October 4 was a memorable day for a group of 40 students who celebrated the 50th anniversary since they left Mater Admirabilis Teachers’ Training College in 1969. The reunion started with a thanksgiving Mass celebrated by Reverend Professor Salvino Caruana, OSA, during which deceased lecturers as well as students were fondly remembered. Prayers were also said for those living abroad and those who could not be present for the occasion. All present then joined for a lunch, during which everyone rekindled happy memories of the good old days spent at the college between 1967 and 1969.
