Italy’s three-time former Olympic canoeing champion Antonio Rossi is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack running a half-marathon, according to local media reports on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old felt unwell while taking part in a race at Conegliano near Treviso at the weekend and was taken to hospital in Como, northern Italy.

Rossi, now undersecretary for sport in the Lombardy region overseeing major events including the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, was reported to be recovering well and will be discharged in the coming days.

