Former director of prisons Alex Dalli might have to testify remotely in libel proceedings against local newspapers, given that it was difficult to travel out of Libya where he is currently posted.

Dalli filed multiple libel suits over an Illum story based on information supplied by sources who allegedly told the newspaper that the former Corradino Correctional Facility director had “boasted” about using a gun “to threaten and control” inmates.

That boast was allegedly made in the presence of an unnamed minister and his entourage during a visit to the facility. Former prison official Emanuel Cassar also told the newspaper that he had personally witnessed such threats.

Those allegations triggered police investigations, but also a series of libel suits by Dalli.

On Monday, when two of those cases against MaltaToday, Illum and Cassar, who was present in court, were scheduled to continue, Dalli’s lawyers informed the court that after filing the lawsuits last year, the ex-director was given an overseas posting.

Dalli was in December appointed government special representative in Libya, tasked with handling matters of national security and member of the Malta-Libya Coordination Centre.

But since then it has become very difficult to travel out of Libya, and although his lawyers had hoped that Dalli would make it to the hearing, the chance of getting a flight proved practically impossible.

Giving his testimony via affidavit also posed difficulties and besides, the witness had to face cross-examination.

Dalli’s lawyers requested court authorisation so that the applicant might testify remotely via video call at the next sitting.

After taking note of such circumstances, the court, presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello, upheld the request and adjourned the case to April.

Lawyers Mario Mifsud and Christian Camilleri represented the applicant. Lawyer Yanica Bugeja is counsel to Cassar, while lawyer Andrew Saliba is counsel to the other respondents.