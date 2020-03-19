Former snooker star Willie Thorne has revealed he has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

The 66-year-old, who twice reached the World Championship quarter-finals, revealed on Twitter that he was set to begin chemotherapy in Spain this week.

“I realise everybody is having a tough time. Mine’s just got worse - I’ve been diagnosed with leukaemia,” he said. “I’m devastated.”

As well as being a mainstay in the top-16 throughout the late 1980s and early 90s, Thorne has been a commentator for the BBC.

The 1985 UK Championship runner-up has previously spoken of his struggles with a gambling addiction and revealed he was suffering from prostate cancer in 2015.

Fellow snooker players Jimmy White and Joe Perry were among those to show their support for Thorne on Twitter.