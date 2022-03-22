Retired Ukraine tennis star Alexandr Dolgopolov on Monday blasted tennis bosses for “lacking courage” in their failure to take a stand and ban Russian players from tournaments.

“I’ve told the ATP: tennis has a very cowardly attitude today,” the 33-year-old, who has returned home to defend his native city Kyiv from the Russian invasion, told French radio RTL.

“They (organisers) lack courage, above all they don’t want to assume the eventual consequences,” he continued.

“Frankly it’s not enough to say ‘We’re against the war’.”

