The 2018 American drama film Vox Lux, directed by Brady Corbet, will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema today at 7.30pm.

The film, which stars Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin and Jennifer Ehle, is a timely and unique examination of modern celebrity, featuring songs by Sia and an original score by Scott Walker.

In 1999, teenage Celeste (Cassidy) survives a violent high-school shooting. After singing at a memorial service, she transforms into a burgeoning pop star with the help of her songwriter sister (Martin) and talent manager (Law). Celeste’s meteoric rise to fame and concurrent loss of innocence dovetails with a shattering terrorist attack on the nation, elevating the young powerhouse to a new kind of celebrity: American icon and global superstar.

By 2017, adult Celeste (Portman) is mounting a comeback after a scandalous incident that derailed her career. Touring in support of her sixth album, the indomitable, foul-mouthed pop saviour must overcome her personal and familial struggles to navigate motherhood, madness and monolithic fame in the Age of Terror.

Vox Lux will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Castille Place, Valletta, today at 7.30pm. There will be another screening on Friday at 7.30pm. For details and booking visit www.kreattivita.org