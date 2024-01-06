A new “noise management” policy has been drawn up by the Examinations Department in response to a complaint about excavation noise disrupting an August 2023 exam.

The complaint, made to the Ombudsman’s Office, said the noise made by two machines “digging and excavating in the schoolyard” caused significant difficulty in hearing the audio for a listening comprehension exam.

Those sitting for the exam complained to the invigilator but were informed that no alternative classroom was available.

Following an investigation, the Commissioner for Education within the Ombudsman’s Office confirmed the noise disturbance.

“Appropriate steps” were taken by the education authorities to compensate for the disturbance, as a post-assessment adjustment was applied when considering the marks given to the students who sat for the exam, according to the Ombudsman’s report.

The commissioner ruled that the education authorities could not have reasonably anticipated the noise disturbance.

‘Appropriate steps’ were taken by the education authorities to compensate for the disturbance

Recommendations were however made by the Ombudsman’s Office to help prevent future noise disturbances.

After a back-and-forth with the authorities, the Ombudsman’s Office said the Examinations Department had adopted its recommendations and drawn up new noise management measures.

The measures include a “sound check” by IT staff during specific exams that make use of interactive whiteboard facilities, including PE, music, and foreign languages.

Exams involving video and audio will also require a sound check in front of the candidates before the start of the exam.

The document also requires prompt reporting of “excessive noise incidents” that happen in exam centres.