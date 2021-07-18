Malta-based Exante was founded in 2011, when three friends decided to turn their united skills into profit by creating an automated trading platform.

The core founding members intimately understood the needs of the trillion-dollar industry from the ground up. Well aware of the technological gaps in the industry, the founders developed Exante’s very own tech competencies which spearheaded the company’s strategic shift towards becoming an industry-leading investment broker.

With their first slogan ‘a one-stop shop for professional clients’, Exante sought out to be the provider traders wished they had, one with end-to-end solutions that was client centric and efficient.

As with many areas of innovation, deciding who or what was first in the financial world can come down to definition, but most agree that Exante was the first iteration of a successful bitcoin fund. Listed in Bloomberg’s Comparative Fund Analysis section, Exante’s Bitcoin Fund came in with a 4,847 per cent return, leading its peer group by a wide margin in 2013.

Establishing trust and confidence with our growing client base is essential to continue staying on top of our game

Throughout the years, Exante has expanded to a global business employing numerous talented individuals from all sectors, while making headlines on financial and tech magazines. Forbes described the company as “setting the standard and constantly raising the bar”.

Patrick O Brien, communications director of Exante, said: “In its 10 years of existence, brokers certainly have raised their game but as regular followers of the contest know, most of us go through hot and cold streaks. The self-directed brokerage market has helped our growth and continues to evolve as investors increasingly opt for greater control over their investments.

“We also wanted to spearhead the change in how people view investing, and in that spirit, we understood that establishing trust and confidence with our growing client base is essential to continue staying on top of our game.”

New products, including access facilities to new markets, are designed according to Exante’s own customer demand trends. Its business has grown as it continues to seek new markets and innovate.

Giving back to the community is also part of Exante’s mission. From participating in educational opportunities locally to philanthropy projects, Exante has maintained an active presence in Malta and globally, supporting many well-deserved projects.

With 10 years of fintech finesse under its belt and with it, a wealth of valuable experience gained, strong partnerships forged and an arsenal of cutting-edge products to take on the needs of the financial markets, Exante is excited to play a pivotal role in shaping the industry.