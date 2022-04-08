Wealthtech Exante has donated $1 million to UNICEF’s emergency response to support vulnerable children and families impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine and those who’ve fled to neighbouring countries. Millions of people have fled the war and become refugees – women and children constitute about 90 per cent of those who have fled the violence and are extremely vulnerable to significant risks, including human trafficking and exploitation.

“The escalating violence in Ukraine is a child rights crisis. UNICEF is on the ground and providing critical services to vulnerable children, women and families in their time of need. We are able to do this thanks to the timely support of partners like Exante,” said Carla Haddad Mardini, director of UNICEF’s Private Fundraising and Partnerships Division.

“We are deeply concerned by the ongoing humanitarian disaster unfolding in Ukraine - it’s truly harrowing to see the impact that this crisis is having on young lives,” said Gatis Eglitis, co-founder of Exante.

“Our company was founded on the belief that freedom is an inherent human right, and at times like these it’s more important than ever. As a result, our shareholders feel compelled to take action - after all, actions speak louder than words. Whilst we cannot change what’s happening, together with our colleagues and clients we hope that the money donated will truly make a difference and help the thousands of children and families affected,” he added.

UNICEF is rapidly scaling up its humanitarian response in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries. To date, UNICEF has delivered 858 tons of emergency supplies, including health supplies, hygiene kits, education and recreation supplies for children and adolescents, in addition to winter clothing.

Special ‘corners’ to provide socio-emotional support to children have also been established in 29 metro stations in Kharkiv, where approximately 17,400 people have been sheltering for the last two weeks. The spaces are equipped with learning materials for art therapy, playing, reading, learning and emotional support and facilitators are providing learning support and re-creational activities for pre-school and school children.

UNICEF is appealing for $349 million to provide critical life-saving support for children and their families. This includes $276 million to respond to immediate needs within Ukraine and $73 million for humanitarian needs in neighbouring countries. This funding will help to support over 3.5 million people, including 2.2 million children.