Exante has been recognised as an industry leader in the financial sector for its offering in the area of investment brokerage.

Announced in London this week, Exante scooped the award for ‘Best Trading Platform 2019’ by Global Banking and Finance Review magazine, which praised the company for its pioneering technological advances as voted by its peers and clients

In recent months, the European financial market has witnessed a major transformation in its brokerage sector. Different factors, both domestic and international, have posed challenges that require an efficient and professional response with a clear agenda. Europe remains a solid and attractive financial market in this new context, and Exante has become the standard of how a company can implement change while continuing to provide high-quality services to clients.

Throughout this transformative process, Exante has remained a competitive company with an upward performance trajectory. Exante has also supported Vision 2030 goals for financial literacy in Europe by supporting events to help children learn about money and saving.

“Since our foundation in 2011, our team has worked hard to maintain our reputation for trading innovation, so it’s great to see their efforts recognised internationally,” said Patrick J O’ Brien, Exante’s communication director.

“We kept developing and working hard for enriching our platform with the latest market demands and fulfilling all our customers’ requirement assuring the highest level of service and performance.”

He added: “It is also our aim to support Vision 2030 goals for financial literacy in Europe by supporting events to help children learn about money and saving as we must look to a new future in banking trading and brokerage and we urge others to follow suit.”

The Global Banking and Finance Review awards were created to recognise excellence within the global financial community. The awards see Exante join a prestigious list of financial institutions worldwide, all honoured for championing progressive and inspirational changes within the financial sector.