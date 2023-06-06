Former captain Amandine Henry was included in France’s squad for this year’s women’s World Cup on Tuesday after a lengthy absence from the international set-up.

Midfielder Henry, 33, made the last of her 93 international appearances in December 2020 after a dispute with former coach Corinne Diacre.

Diacre was replaced by Herve Renard in preparation for the World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand, starting in July.

Last week, Henry announced she was leaving Lyon for Angel City in Los Angeles after a contract dispute with the French club.

“Having her was one of my main intentions,” Renard told reporters.

