Former Australia captain Andrew Slack will lead an external review dissecting the Wallabies’ dismal year and early World Cup exit as ex-coach Eddie Jones said he had no regrets.

A three-member panel will examine why Australia unravelled so badly under Jones, who quit this week.

Ex-Wallaby Justin Harrison, who is chief executive of the rugby union players’ association, and industry expert Darlene Harrison will help determine what went wrong, with their findings due by the end of the year.

Jones was hailed as Australian rugby’s saviour when he was appointed in January but they won only two times in nine Tests, culminating in their exit from the World Cup in the group stage.

