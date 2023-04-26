Demolition and excavation works will be banned in tourist areas between June 15 and the end of September, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) said.

"The demolition and excavation phases at a construction site are an inconvenience for the surrounding neighbourhood. Therefore, in order to ensure that every development is done with the least possible inconvenience both for the residents and for the surrounding environment, we are encouraging the developers to plan well with established timelines," they said.

Any illegal demolition and excavation work carried out between June 15 and September 30 may be reported to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on telephone numbers 80049000, 20955000 or 20955555 for both Malta and Gozo, during and after office hours.

The full list of localities and streets where demolition or excavation works are prohibited during the summer months may be viewed by clicking the pdf below.

Attached files Ban on excavation works.