No demolition and excavation works will be permitted within tourism areas between July 1 and September 30, the Planning Authority said.

It said this initiative takes into account the nuisance and inconvenience that construction sites have on the surrounding neighbourhood. The Malta Tourism Authority designated the tourism areas in which such initiative applies.

The PA said that this year, due to the unprecedented circumstances the country has faced in the past months, all demolition and excavation works carried out in tourism areas were being authorised to continue until June 15th June 30.

Any illegal demolition and excavation works carried out between the July 1 and September 30 in the identified localities and streets, may be reported to the Planning Authority on 2290 0000.

Since the MTA is the competent authority to identify the localities and streets where demolition or excavation works cannot be carried out, it reserved the right to change or amend the list of streets as it deemed necessary.

Persons wishing to add more streets to the list may send requests to the MTA through their respective council here by August 31.