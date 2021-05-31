No demolition and excavation works will be permitted within tourism designated areas from mid-June, the Planning Authority said on Monday.

Any demolition and excavation works carried out between June 15 and September 30 may be reported to the Building and Construction Authority on telephone number 8004 9000 during office hours and on 99637508 (Malta) and 99098855(Gozo) after office hours.

The full list of localities and streets where demolition or excavation works are prohibited during the summer months may be viewed on the MTA’s website https://www.mta.com.mt/en/summerbreaktime2021

The PA explained that the Malta Tourism Authority is the competent authority that establishes the localities and streets where demolition or excavation works cannot be carried out and reserves the right to amend the list as it deems necessary.

Persons wishing to add more streets to the list for next year can write to the MTA through their local council on direct to tourism.development.mta@visitmalta.com by August 31, 2021.