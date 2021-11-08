Excavation and demolition works can now only take place between 7.30am and 4pm, the Environment Ministry announced on Monday.

Such works are currently allowed between 8am and 2pm and then from 4pm until 8pm.

"Works will not be permissible after 4pm" the ministry said.

The measure comes into effect on Tuesday.

It said the change was "the result of continuous work towards a more sustainable industry and within the context of the construction reform".

The change would also reduce inconvenience and noise pollution in the evenings, the ministry said.